COVID-19: No test centre in Southeast, entire North, Ahmad Lawan calls out FG

THE SENATE President, Ahmad Lawal has raised concerns over the absence of of test centres for coronavirus in some geo-political zones of the country particularly the South East and the Northern part of the country.

‘’There is at the moment no testing Centre in the entire South East and the entire north. Abuja is federal capital territory,’’ Lawan said on Tuesday.

While commending efforts made by the Federal Government in containing the virus, the Senate president noted President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration needs to do a little more in the area of test centres.

‘’The entire North has no test centre, and when you have this situation, you need to take immediate action to test and confirm, whatever it is,’’ Lawan said.

He added that the Federal Government should work towards providing test centres, promising that the National Assembly was prepared to support the government if it requests for resources.

‘’We are going to support it for those test centres to be provided in the South East and in the Northern part,’’ he added.

He further suggested that existing test centres should be upgraded continuously to international standard.

‘’I think the Federal Ministry of Health should come up with a minimum standard. That standard should be replicated in all the states,’’ Lawan advised.

The Senate president also called on Nigerians to observe the public health advice particularly after the NCDC confirmed a third case of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to call on the Federal Government to impose travel ban and close its boarders especially towards countries with high risk to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 within the country just as other countries have done.