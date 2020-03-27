Covid-19: Obasanjo donates former residence for Isolation Centre .

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun state should be converted to Isolation Centre for the treatment of victims of the novel Coronavirus.

In a press release shared with The ICIR by Kehinde Akinyemi, the Special Assistant to the former president, he said the building has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate takeover.

The former President was concerned about the pandemic and decided to assist, the statement reads.

“I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”

The facility which is located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has 32 rooms with a standby generator.

Prominent Nigerians who have also donated to support the fight against COVID -19 include the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; founder and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, Femi Otedola, UBA Group, Access, GTB, and Zenith Banks among others.