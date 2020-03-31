Covid-19: “We were not prepared”- Speaker Gbajabiamila

THE Speaker of the House of Representative, Olufemi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated the fact that Nigeria is facing the spread of the deadly coronavirus due to the unpreparedness of the country.

Gbajabiamila made this staement in a seven-minute video posted on his official Twitter handle earlier this afternoon. He said the transmission of the disease is presently a big threat to Nigeria.

“The transmission of this disease at a scale at which our systems are not prepared is our biggest present threat. We alleviate that threat by self-isolating. The bad news of this disease, everyone is a potential victim. But the good news, everyone is a potential solution.”

The speaker also said that Nigeria is currently witnessing an index experience because of the government’s failure to address healthcare challenges for years. He assured Nigerians that the current administration will do everything possible to make a change.

“None of us living in Nigeria today has ever experienced such a time as this. At this moment, when our determination to succeed is surpassed only by our recognition of the dire consequences of falling short, we are hopeful that our best effort will be enough. This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system. After this is over, and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we would never again come upon a moment such as this as ill-equipped as we are now”

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the way he has handled the crisis so far.

“The House of Representatives commends President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the ongoing effort by the federal government of Nigeria to manage this outbreak in Nigeria and alleviate the adverse economic and social impact on all our citizens.

“In every way we can, we will continue to support this effort to ensure that our people make it through this difficult time, with dignity and peace of mind”

On the containment of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, TheICIR reported how the federal government has pronounced a total shutdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

The president also promised in his last broadcast on Sunday to send relief materials to Nigerians who may need it.

“For residents of satellite and commuter towns and communities around Lagos and Abuja whose livelihoods will surely be affected by some of these restrictive measures, we shall deploy relief materials to ease their pains in the coming weeks.”

At the time of filing this report, Nigeria is currently battling with one hundred and thirty-five infected victims of the virus as eight persons have been discharged. The deadly virus has killed two persons, according to NCDC.