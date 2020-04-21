Covid-19:Protect people living with cancer, diabetes and other underlying conditions — project Pink Blue to FG

The Project Pink Blue on Monday has called on the federal government to protect people living with cancer, diabetes and other underlying conditions from the respiratory COVID-19 infection.

In a statement, the organisation expressed its concern about the survival of people living with underlying conditions during the period of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Other underlying issue identified are heart diseases such as heart failure; chronic kidney disease, liver disease such as hepatitis, diabetes, sickle cell, HIV and AIDS.

Runcie C.W. Chidebe, Executive Director of the Project Pink Blue said: “Some cancer treatments including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and radiation can weaken the immune system. People who have weakened immune systems have a much higher risk of complications if they become infected with this coronavirus.”

“People with cancer that has metastasized (spread) to the lungs also can have lung problems that may get worse as a result of coronavirus infection.

“They should be protected and shielded. The government needs to urgently procure telemedicine to care for these people living with underlying conditions, because if cancer is not treated, it continues to spread to other vital organs,” Chidebe added.

According to a study cited in the statement which was conducted in China by Liang et al (2020) and published on The Lancet Oncology, 1,590 cancer patients who had COVID19, asserted that “patients with cancer may have the worse outcome, higher risk of severe events than people without cancer.”

Project PINK BLUE, an advocacy group, is committed to protecting all people impacted by cancer in Nigeria, and providing helpful information and support to cancer patients, cancer survivors, caregivers, cancer advocates, and patient navigators.