Craig Newman School offers journalism entrepreneurship program

THE City University of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications for its certificate program to assist journalism entrepreneurs develop specialised businesses.

The remote program will also help independent journalists develop newsletters, podcasts, local sites and other niche news products.

English-speaking prospective media entrepreneurs can apply for a distance learning program.

The Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators Program will launch on October 17, 2023, and run for 100 days.

The organiser says participants will gain knowledge of audience identification and development, business model creation based on knowledge of market demands and revenue potential, compelling narrative telling, and the development of a portfolio of goods and services.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Graduates will know how to apply tactics to build a product, grow a following, market a project beyond its initial user base and engage with their community on an ongoing basis.

They will also develop a revenue portfolio by analysing and testing potential monetisation strategies for their new product or initiative. Graduates will also learn to identify tools and platforms for serving a community through newsletters, podcasts, and digital events or platforms.

Tuition costs US$4000. There are numerous scholarships available.

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 8, 2023. Interested persons can apply here