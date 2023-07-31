28.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Craig Newman School offers journalism entrepreneurship program

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
entrepreneurial journalism creators programme
entrepreneurial journalism creators programme

Related

DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

Climate Tracker offers fellowships for COP28 coverage

Mongabay hosts webinar on covering planetary boundaries

ICIR trains North-Central, South-East journalists on data, investigative journalism

Webinar offers skills for broadcast journalists

THE City University of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications for its certificate program to assist journalism entrepreneurs develop specialised businesses. 

The remote program will also help independent journalists develop newsletters, podcasts, local sites and other niche news products.

English-speaking prospective media entrepreneurs can apply for a distance learning program.

The Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators Program will launch on October 17, 2023, and run for 100 days.

The organiser says participants will gain knowledge of audience identification and development, business model creation based on knowledge of market demands and revenue potential, compelling narrative telling, and the development of a portfolio of goods and services.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Graduates will know how to apply tactics to build a product, grow a following, market a project beyond its initial user base and engage with their community on an ongoing basis.

    They will also develop a revenue portfolio by analysing and testing potential monetisation strategies for their new product or initiative. Graduates will also learn to identify tools and platforms for serving a community through newsletters, podcasts, and digital events or platforms.

    Tuition costs US$4000. There are numerous scholarships available.

    The deadline for the submission of the application is September 8, 2023. Interested persons can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Judiciary

    Black weekend: Supreme Court, Federal High Court lose judges

    IT was a black weekend for the Nigerian judiciary following the death of two...
    Politics and Governance

    Tinubu to address Nigerians as NLC insists on strike

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will make his third broadcast to Nigerians today, Monday, July 31,...
    ICT/Telecoms

    Fisical transparency: Despite ICT advancement, Nigerian states’ open contracting portals inaccessible

    By Abdulrasheed Hammad Open Contracting Portals in Nigeria are online platforms designed to provide transparent...
    News

    Businessman, artistes’ manager arrested for selling drugs at nightclubs

    OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an artiste’ manager...
    News

    Tinubu appoints Special Investigator to probe CBN

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed a Special Investigator to probe the Central Bank of...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Black weekend: Supreme Court, Federal High Court lose judges

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.