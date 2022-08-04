27.1 C
CUNY school of journalism offers reporting fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
The McGraw Fellowship for Business Journalism
THE McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY) Craig Newmark School of Journalism is offering a fellowship program to support in-depth coverage of business and the global economy. 

The fellowship provides editorial and financial support to journalists who need the time and resources to tackle complex, time-consuming stories.    

Journalists with at least five years of experience can apply for a remote fellowship. 

The program is accepting applications for in-depth text, video, or audio pieces. Fellows will receive grants up to US$15,000 to complete investigative and enterprise stories. 

Reporters and editors working at news organisations, as well as freelancers, may apply. International journalists are also eligible as long as their reporting is completed in English and targeted to a United States media outlet and audience. 

The organiser says, “We look for projects that focus on important local or regional topics, as well as those that tackle compelling national or international stories or report on under-covered communities or issues”.

Journalists of color and those from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 30, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

