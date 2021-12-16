34.1 C
CUNY seeks business journalism fellows

Blessing Otoibhi
THE McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism is inviting applications for its fellowship programme that supports in-depth coverage of business and the global economy.

The fellowship aims to provide the editorial and financial support needed to produce deeply reported enterprise and investigative stories that delve into critical economic, financial, or business issues across a wide array of subjects. 

The programme is accepting applications for in-depth text, video, or audio pieces. Fellows will receive grants up to $15,000 to complete investigative and enterprise stories.

The center says it looking for projects that focus on important local or regional topics, as well as those that tackle compelling national or international stories or report on under-covered communities or issues. Journalists of color and those from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

The McGraw Fellowship for Business Journalism is open to anyone with at least five years of professional experience in journalism. Freelance journalists, as well as reporters and editors currently working in a news organisation or a journalism non-profit, may apply.

International journalists are also eligible as long as their reporting is completed in English and targeted to a U.S. media outlet and audience.

 

The application deadline is March 31, 2022, and interested applicants can fill the form here.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

