Cyber-criminals take advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to defraud Nigerians —CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians to be careful of cyber-criminals taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to defraud, steal sensitive information or gain unauthorised access to computers or mobile devices using various techniques.

According to the apex bank, there have been a COVID-19 related cyber – criminal activities all over the world, calling on Nigerian banking customers to be aware of this ongoing trend and not fall victim of cybercrimes.

In a statement issued by Isaac Okorafor, CBN Director Corporate Communications sighted by The ICIR, the bank explained that cyber-criminals send out emails claiming to be from health organisations such as Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) or World Health Organisation (WHO), noting that such email may contain a link which if clicked on steals login credentials or other confidential information from the victim’s computer or mobile device.

It added that cyber-criminals have also been sending messages via social media or emails asking people to click on links to register in order to get their COVID-19 relief from the government or other organisations.

This, the apex bank warned is another method to export confidential information from unsuspecting victims, adding that the relief package scams also come in the form of phone calls asking people to provide their banking details to receive relief packages.

The CBN showed in the statement how cyber-criminals place phone calls to individuals claiming to be bank staffs asking them to download mobile applications that would help them get through the pandemic period.