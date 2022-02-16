Cyber fraud: Abuja barber ordered to sweep police station for 90 days

— 1 min read

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, on Wednesday, ordered a 21-year-old barber, Isaac Clement, to sweep a police station in Kwali Area Council for 90 days for engaging in cyber fraud.

Clement, who pleaded guilty to a charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had begged the court for leniency after he was convicted.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya ordered the convict to begin serving the sentence on Thursday.

The judge also ordered that Clement must sign in and out daily after sweeping the police station.

Ogbonnaya warned Clement to desist from criminal activities and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel Rita Ogar had told the court that a plea bargain agreement dated February 4 had been signed by the defense counsel, Patrick Onuh, and its terms adopted.

Ogar prayed the court to sentence Clement accordingly.

- Advertisement -

She told the court that Clement posed as Parthner Smith, an American military officer, and tricked another American citizen, Felicia Mendez, to pay US$550 to him.

She said he deceived Mendez to believe that he would buy a flight ticket to visit her in August 2021.

The offense, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code and was punishable under Section 322.