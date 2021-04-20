Daily Nigerian publisher goes into hiding after security threats

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PUBLISHER of Daily Nigerian Jaafar Jaafar has fled his house and gone into hiding after receiving several security threats.

A close media associate of the investigative reporter told PRNigeria that unknown persons had been on his trail for a while now.

“Ja’afar’s life is in danger as unidentified persons, likely to be ‘hit men,’ have been stalking him both at his Abuja and Kano residences,” the associate, who preferred anonymity, said.

The journalist had published video clips of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano in October 2018, allegedly showing him collecting dollars bribes from a contractor.

Following the governor’s recent interview with BBC Hausa on Friday March 19, where he said that they were making plans to deal with those who released the videos, Jaafar wrote a petition to the then Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed Adamu on the renewed threats to his life.

Prior to his ‘disappearance,’ it had been gathered that the IGP Monitoring Unit had, in a letter dated 14 April 2021, invited the Daily Nigerian publisher for questioning, alleging that he was inciting violence and spreading injurious falsehood.

In the letter signed by ACP A. A. Elleman, the Monitoring Unit said that “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Defamation, Injurious Falsehood and Inciting Violence to the Inspector General of Police in which your name featured.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned on Monday 19th April 2021 by 10.00am prompt through SP Usman Garba (Admin Officer) to shed more light on the allegation.

“Your cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated, please,” part of the letter read.

Attempts to reach Police Force Spokesperson CP Frank Mba, for a reaction, was unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.