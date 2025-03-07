Dangote Group pays over N400 billion in tax in 2024

THE Dangote Group has revealed that it paid over N400 billion in taxes to the Nigerian government in 2024.

The group comprising Dangote Industries Limited and its subsidiaries include Dangote Cement, NASCON, and Dangote PackagLimited.

A statement on Thursday, March 6, said the group’s chief branding and communication officer, Anthony Chiejina, told some senior media executives that the pan-African conglomerate remitted a total of N402.319 billion for the out-gone year as taxes as responsible business enterprises.

“Recall that Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had in late 2024 recognised DIL and its subsidiary, Bluestar Shipping as the most tax-compliant organisations in the country during its Special Day at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI),” the company stated.

The ICIR reports that the FIRS is Nigeria’s agency responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the federal government.

Chiejina asserted that DIL and its subsidiaries have never shied away from their obligations either to the government in the form of tax payment at all levels or to host communities in the form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to him, the group’s corporate strategy has evolved just as its businesses have grown, matured, and diversified into new sectors and regions over the last four decades, stating that the Dangote Group has almost single-handedly taken Nigeria to self-sufficiency in cement and refined petroleum products and is expanding rapidly across Africa.

He said Dangote Group and its subsidiaries were recognised as the number one most compliant in tax payment in the country, just as its subsidiary Dangote Cement, the country’s leading cement manufacturer, at another occasion won three awards at the FMDQ Gold Awards in Lagos as the active business in the Foreign Exchange market.

“Dangote Cement Plc was adjudged as the Largest Commercial Paper Quotation on FMDQ and Single Largest Corporate Debt Issue on FMDQ,” Chiejina said

He added that the DIL emerged as the “Most active corporate in the foreign exchange market.”

Read Also: Protests in Kogi over Obajana Cement Plant as FG intervenes

However, The ICIR reported in May 2020 how the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) and 350Africa, lamented the human rights abuses in coal mining communities, particularly attributed to the Dangote Coalmine in Kogi State, requested the federal government to probe the group’s activities.

The non-governmental organisations had at the time demanded that Dangote Industries review its operations and ensure its operations adhere to the United Nations Guiding principle on Business and Human Rights.

They identified some concerns, including lack of an environmental impact assessment (EIA), flawed community development agreement, polluted water of host communities, land and land degradation, and air pollution through clouds of dust and smoke.

Further in a recent investigation, The ICIR reported how Dangote Cement‘s rapid expansion since taking over the Gboko Plant in Benue State left the host community battling with extreme water crises and environmental hazards.