31.3 C
Abuja

Dangote refinery: ‘AFC, Afrexim, AfDB, others supported us with 70% of needed finances’

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Dangote Group said it received  financial support from both local and international bodies on its 650,000 barrels per day refinery under construction in Lekki, Lagos State. 

The group revealed that the African Finance Corporation (AFC), the African Development Bank, (AfDB), the United Bank of Africa and other indigenous banks supported it with 70 per cent of the needed finances for the project.

A senior official of the Dangote Group, Olakunle Alake, who represented the company yesterday in Abuja at the AFC conference, said the group made use of local content in the project.

“The international banks gave us more challenges than the local banks in terms of determining the risk acceptance criteria of funding the project,” Alake said.

The refinery project is expected to commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2022. It is among the biggest single largest train refinery projects globally.

Amid foreign exchange concerns currently confronting industrialists, Alake said there were no key challenges with foreign exchange for the refinery project.

He also said the firm had enough capacity internally in terms of projects required through indigenous engineers to drive local content in Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Apart from the refinery project, Alake said the company was involved in infrastructural development with the Federal Government through the government’s infrastructure tax credit schemes.

The President and CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said at the event that Africa must pay attention to global energy transition, poverty reduction, and global energy security to achieve its nemetous goals.

He stressed the need to financially innovate and build private capital, as well as localise industries for African businesses.

“Crowdfunding is important as we advance and look into the future. It drives wealth creation,” he said.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Para-Military

Bribery, extortion allegations trail Kuje prison

ALLEGATIONS of corruption, extortion and cover-ups have continued to trail the Nigeria Correctional Centre...
News

Nigeria losing global private capital due to oil theft, policy inconsistency – Elumelu

THE Chairman of Heir Holdings, Tony Elumelu, on Thursday said Nigeria is losing substantial...
Business and Economy

BUA Group eyes lithium production, road construction in Nigeria

THE Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, says the firm is eyeing...
News

Nigeria, others intensify action on tackling illegal fishing in W/Africa

NIGERIA and five other coastal countries in West Africa have been meeting in Lagos...
Crime

Blasphemy: Sokoto govt orders investigation into killing of student

THE Sokoto State government has ordered an investigation into the killing of a student...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBribery, extortion allegations trail Kuje prison

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.