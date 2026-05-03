Dangote Refinery’s ₦1,820 Jet A1 price to stabilise market – NMDPRA

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Business and Economy
Dangote Refinery’s ₦1,820 Jet A1 price to stabilise market – NMDPRA
File picture of Dangote Refinery
Zainab ABDULRASAQ
Zainab ABDULRASAQ

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the indicative gantry price for Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) recently released by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery would ensure market stability and improve compliance among oil marketers. 

The refinery had fixed its gantry price for ATK, popularly known as Jet A1, at N1,820 per litre – a move expected to bring transparency to a sector where airline operators and passengers have long complained about exploitative pricing.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, May 2, the NMDPRA’s Director of Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, noted that the daily publication of prices by the refinery would empower the regulator to conduct more effective surveillance.

“The Dangote Refinery, having released its latest indicative gantry prices, which they promised to publish daily going forward, will enable us to ensure tacit compliance by marketers and operators during our routine surveillance operations nationwide,” Ene-Ita said.

The intervention comes as a relief to the aviation industry, which has seen marketers ignore previous regulatory guidelines.

NMDPRA had issued a directive setting a price cap for end-users, ranging between N1,760 and N1,988 per litre in Lagos, and N1,809 to N2,037 per litre in Abuja. Despite this, oil marketers continued to sell the product to airlines at N2,230 per litre and above, deepening the financial crisis for domestic carriers.

Ene-Ita emphasised that while petroleum product prices are deregulated, the refinery’s decision served as a necessary ‘concession’ to prevent the collapse of aviation operations.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that what the Dangote Refinery is doing is a concession to help ease overhead cost pressures in the aviation sector in order not to truncate its operations. So, we will play our part to see that Nigerians benefit from the gesture,” he added.

The regulator clarified that its current pricing framework was derived from Platts average figures recorded between April 17 and 23, 2026, reflecting prevailing global oil market conditions.

According to the NMDPRA, actual market prices often fluctuate based on external factors. It cited heightened global volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict, as a primary contributor to the recent hike in aviation fuel costs across Nigeria.

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Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium

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