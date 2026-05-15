Dangote ‘sues’ Nigerian government over petrol import licences

DANGOTE Petroleum Refinery has filed a fresh lawsuit seeking to halt the continued importation of petrol into Nigeria.

Based on documents seen by Reuters, the refinery sued the Attorney General of the Federation, challenging fuel import licences issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The suit, filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeks to nullify recently issued or renewed import permits, with the refinery arguing that the approvals violate an existing court order directing parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the matter.

The latest legal action comes nearly a year after Dangote Refinery withdrew a similar suit challenging the issuance of fuel import licences to the NNPCL and several fuel trading firms.

Dangote, in its filing, argued that the continued issuance of import licences undermined its operations and breached provisions of the law, which it said only permitted petroleum imports when local production could not meet national demand.

However, regulators and fuel marketers have consistently defended the continued issuance of import licences, insisting that imports was necessary to ensure adequate fuel supply and prevent shortages across the country.

Nigeria has historically relied on imported petrol due to the poor performance of its state-owned refineries. The $20 billion Dangote Refinery, with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was expected to significantly cut the country’s dependence on imported refined products.

Despite the commencement of operations at the facility, petrol imports have continued, with industry stakeholders arguing that imported products were still needed to bridge supply gaps while the refinery scales up output.

The court action is expected to further intensify debate over fuel market competition, local refining capacity and the implementation of Nigeria’s petroleum laws amid expectations that domestic refineries should gradually meet the country’s fuel demand.

The development adds to existing friction between Dangote Refinery and players in the oil sector.

The refinery had accused Nigerian upstream oil producers of failing to supply crude oil to the facility as required under the Petroleum Industry Act, forcing it to rely heavily on international traders at higher costs.

In a statement, the refinery said the situation had significantly raised its operational costs and affected efforts to maintain stable fuel supply in the country.

It added that Nigerian crude continued to trade above global benchmark prices, making procurement more expensive.