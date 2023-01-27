Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma offers 2023 Ochberg Fellowship

THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is accepting applications for its 2023 Ochberg Fellowship.

A project of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, 12 to 14 journalists will be selected as Dart Center Ochberg Fellows.

The next program will be held from July 21, 2023, to July 27, 2023, at Columbia University in New York.

Fellows will attend background briefings by prominent interdisciplinary experts in the trauma and mental health fields, conversations with journalist colleagues on issues of ethics, craft and other aspects of professional practice, and a host of other opportunities for intellectual engagement and peer learning.

Mid-career journalists who want to deepen their knowledge of trauma and improve coverage of violence, conflict and tragedy can apply for a fellowship.

The fellowship covers travel to and accommodations in New York, meals and other expenses directly related to participation.

The organiser says, “Reporting responsibly and credibly on traumatic events on street crime and family violence, natural disasters and accidents, war and genocide, pandemic and social upheaval is a major challenge.”

The deadline for submission of the application is March 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.