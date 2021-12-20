Data journalism contest accepting entries

— 1 min read

THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is now accepting entries for the third edition of Sigma Awards in Data Journalism.

The award aims to empower, elevate, and enlighten the global community on data journalism.

This year’s competition will highlight the best data journalism done about the pandemic as well as other topics such as politics, sports, and the environment.

Data journalists from around the world can apply for this competition.

The organiser says works must have been published in 2021. Entries in languages other than English should offer as much translation as possible.

A $5,000 cash prize will be split amongst winners. Winners and citations will also get a certificate and speaking opportunities in the events.

The organiser says, “We’ve gathered international experts in our pre-jury and jury. Together, they represent the best minds in the data journalism industry.”

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 7, 2022. Interested applicants can fill the form here.