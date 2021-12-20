28.1 C
Abuja

Data journalism contest accepting entries

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Medium New tools power collaborative data journalism with a local emphasis | by Will Fischer | Center for Cooperative Media | Medium
Medium New tools power collaborative data journalism with a local emphasis | by Will Fischer | Center for Cooperative Media | Medium

Related

1min read

THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is now accepting entries for the third edition of Sigma Awards in Data Journalism.

The award aims to empower, elevate, and enlighten the global community on data journalism.

This year’s competition will highlight the best data journalism done about the pandemic as well as other topics such as politics, sports, and the environment.

Data journalists from around the world can apply for this competition.

The organiser says works must have been published in 2021. Entries in languages other than English should offer as much translation as possible.

A $5,000 cash prize will be split amongst winners. Winners and citations will also get a certificate and speaking opportunities in the events.

The organiser says, “We’ve gathered international experts in our pre-jury and jury. Together, they represent the best minds in the data journalism industry.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 7, 2022. Interested applicants can fill the form here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

Data journalism contest accepting entries

THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is now accepting entries for the...
News

Yuletide: NRC increases Lagos-Ibadan train service trips

IN A bid to accommodate the upsurge in passenger traffic during the Yuletide period,...
News

Thirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks

KADUNA State government has confirmed that 38 people were killed during terror attacks in...
Education

NYSC remits over N1bn to federation account in two years

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, says the...
Crime

How Nigeria’s judicial system frustrates cases of sexual violence against street children

In Nigeria, children without proper parental guidance have been victims of sexual abuse perpetrated...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos ‘Okada’ riders (PART 2)

Customs impounds container loaded with guns at Lagos port

Uncertainty over electoral bill as 30-day period for Buhari’s assent ends

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nigeria has highest suicide rate in Africa, sixth globally

Thirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleYuletide: NRC increases Lagos-Ibadan train service trips

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.