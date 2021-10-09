Data Pro, AIHN to host webinar on post-COVID economic recovery

— 1min read

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Managing Director of Data Pro Abimbola Adeseyoju on Friday.

The webinar, which aims to highlight the role of credit ratings agencies in resuscitating the economy, is titled ‘Post-Covid Economic Recovery: Credit Rating Imperatives for Issuers & Investors.’

It will be held on Thursday, October 14 between 3.00 PM and 4.30 PM.

According to the company, the webinar would also project new trends and opportunities within the credit ratings industry and showcase novel fintech ratings solutions.

Data Pro also noted that the webinar would be held annually with a target audience that included capital market operators, banks, micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others.

Data Pro has operated as a business information company and a pioneer in compliance consulting since 1995 before progressing into a credit ratings company.

Adeseyoju noted in the statement that the AIHN was a self-regulatory body for Investment banks registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to perform issuing Houses functions.

“The AIHN is the Trade Group within SEC of Bank and Non-Bank owned Investment firms,” it read.