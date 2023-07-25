DataPro hosts webinar to dissect challenges, opportunities in infrastructure development

CREDIT rating agency, DataPro Limited, is set to host the 2023 international rating webinar to dissect challenges and opportunities in the Nigerian and African markets.

The event will be focused on how credit rating and infrastructure development can boost businesses and impact communities.

In an advertorial, DataPro said the webinar would explore the theme, ‘Role of Subnationals & Credit Rating Agencies in Infrastructure Development.’

It would feature experts and leaders in infrastructure development, private equity, structured finance, project management and venture capital investment.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, and director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lamido Yuguda, would be the special guests.

It also noted that a panel of discussants would feature the managing director, Africa Plus Partners, Niran Ajakiaye; and chief executive officer, Africa Infra Plus Fund, Anhad Narula, among others.

“They will share their insights, experiences and best practices on how credit rating agencies can help subnational governments or entities access capital markets, attract private sector participation and lower borrowing costs for infrastructure development.

“They will also discuss how pension funds can invest in infrastructure projects and generate stable and attractive returns, diversify their portfolios, and support national development,” the advertorial stated.

The event is scheduled to hold on October 12, 2023, commencing 2.30pm, and is open to persons interested in learning more about credit rating and infrastructure development.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has a huge infrastructural deficit that requires up to $3 trillion to bridge the gap by 2050.