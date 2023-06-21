24.1 C
Abuja
Davido becomes first African artiste to perform at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

Davido
Davido

AWARD-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, captivated the audience at the 2023 CNN’s Juneteenth concert in the United States on Monday, June 19, as he became the first African artiste to perform at the concert.

The artiste delighted the audience, which included the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, with a stellar performance of Feel and Unavailable from his latest album. He also delivered a thrilling rendition of Fall from his previous album.

    Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is an annual holiday celebrated in the United States on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and represents a significant milestone in American history.

    It also serves as a day to honour the resilience, contributions, and achievements of African Americans, as well as to reflect upon the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. It is often celebrated with various activities, including parades, festivals, musical performances, educational events, and family gatherings.

    This year’s edition was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, US  with the theme, ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom.’

    Other renowned artistes also performed at the concert, including Chloe Bailey, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Mike Phillips, Questlove, and Adam Blackstone.

