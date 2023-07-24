Davido deletes controversial video

FOLLOWING criticism from Nigerian Muslim faithful, Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has deleted the snippet of his signee’s latest music video he shared on social media.

According to a report by The ICIR, Davido faced condemnation from some Muslims concerning the new music video released by his signee, Logos Olori.

In the video, Logos Olori was seen dressed in a white jalabia and cap alongside other men. While he was seated at the roof top, the other men were in front of the building praying and dancing on mats.

As a result, Davido faced various backlashes and pressure to delete the video due to its perceived disrespect towards the Islamic religion. Eventually, he yielded to the demands and took down the video.

In response to the situation, some notable Nigerians on Twitter have commended the singer for taking down the video. Those that reacted to the gesture include former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad.

“It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences”, he tweeted.