25.1 C
Abuja
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Davido deletes controversial video

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO
David Adeleke
David Adeleke

Related

FOLLOWING criticism from Nigerian Muslim faithful, Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has deleted the snippet of his signee’s latest music video he shared on social media.

According to a report by The ICIR, Davido faced condemnation from some Muslims concerning the new music video released by his signee, Logos Olori.

In the video, Logos Olori was seen dressed in a white jalabia and cap alongside other men. While he was seated at the roof top, the other men were in front of the building praying and dancing on mats.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    As a result, Davido faced various backlashes and pressure to delete the video due to its perceived disrespect towards the Islamic religion. Eventually, he yielded to the demands and took down the video.

    In response to the situation, some notable Nigerians on Twitter have commended the singer for taking down the video. Those that reacted to the gesture include former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad.

    “It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else.

    “Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences”, he tweeted.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    National News

    Twitter changes blue bird logo to ‘X’

    TWITTER has launched a new logo - a white X on a black background,...
    Tax and Taxation

    N33trn revenue generated in seven years falls below target – FIRS

    THE total revenue of N33.02 trillion generated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)...
    Data Stories

    How feasible is FG’s N8,000 palliative scheme to 12m poor Nigerians?

    AS part of efforts to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel...
    Human Rights

    103 #EndSARS victims for mass burial not from Lekki tollgate shooting — Lagos govt

    THE Lagos state government has said victims of the #EndSARS protest in 2020 being...
    Entertainment

    BBN Season 8 All Stars: Meet the housemates

    THE 8th season of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) has commenced today, Sunday, July...

    Most Read

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

    ‘This is a f**k-up government’ ― Abuja taxi drivers react to October deadline for...

    WAR ZONE? In South-East, Army is forcing travellers to come down from vehicles at...

    How feasible is FG’s N8,000 palliative scheme to 12m poor Nigerians?

    Inside story of attacks on Benue’s Entekpa communities, which left scores dead

    Nigeria hopes to end subsidy as FG commissions Dangote refinery May 22

    Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

    In Gombe, teachers, pupils suffer as classroom, toilet projects remain a mirage

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Twitter changes blue bird logo to ‘X’

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.