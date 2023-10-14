‘Deepest pain I ever felt’, Wizkid reacts to mum’s death

Entertainment
Wizkid at late mum’s funeral
Wizkid at late mum’s funeral
Itoro ETUKUDO
NIGERIAN afrobeat star, Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, has broken his silence over his mum’s death.

He described his mum’s passing as the deepest pain he ever felt.

Wizkid’s mum, Juliana Morayo Balogun, passed away on August 18 in London and was laid to rest on Friday, October 13, after a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (City of David), Victoria Island.

During the wake and tribute service on Thursday, October 12, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos, Wizkid expressed his sadness, saying it was the deepest pain he ever felt.

“I have no words to describe the pain that I feel, and I know every one of my family members shares this pain with me. 

I know that it is impossible for the pain to go away, so I’m not going to say, ‘take away the pain’, but I know God, in his infinite mercy, is going to comfort us to be able to go on with life. The pain is profound; it hurts deeply. It is the deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I am lost, but I pray, and I know God will comfort every one of us”, he said.

The artiste’s first appearance after the passing of his mum was at the candlelight procession of his late mum on Wednesday, October 11.

Celebrities including Osas Ighodaro, Banky W, D’banj among others, joined Wizkid at the funeral to bid his mum a farewell.

