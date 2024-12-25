back to top

Deepfake images of Pastor Adeboye in Mecca circulate on X

Reading time: 1 mins
Fact-Check
AI-generated images of Pastor Adeboye in Mecca that went viral on X.
AI-generated images of Pastor Adeboye in Mecca that went viral on X.
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

AN X user, @Sarkideyforyou, has posted images showing the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in front of Kaabah, a religious place of worship for Muslims in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He posted the images with a caption thus:

“Pastor adebayo may Allah guide you to the right path.”

The post has garnered over 3.8 million views, with more than 1,500 reposts, over 1,800 comments and more than 4,000 likes as of December 22, 2024.

Popularly called Pastor Adeboye, the Christian cleric oversees the RCCG church which has a presence in many countries with thousands of parishes and millions of parishioners worldwide.

CLAIM

Image shows Pastor Adeboye in Saudi Arabia.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING as the images are deepfakes, and very likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI-generated images of Pastor Adeboye in Mecca that went viral on X.

Read Also:

“We can’t do this alone”: Nigerian fact-checkers teamed up to debunk politicians’ false claims at this year’s election
[Fact-Check] Did Tinubu say he is an Igbo man?
[FACT-CHECK] White goat at King Charles III crowning NOT for sacrifice
[UPDATED] Was Tinubu the first governor to raise bond for infrastructure in Nigeria as claimed by Fashola?

The FactCheckHub used multiple AI detection tools to verify the two images and the results shows high likelihood that they were generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

For instance, The FactCheckHub checked the images using hive moderation, an advanced AI detection tools, the result shows 99.7 per cent and 99 per cent probabilities of being AI-generated or deep fake content.


     

     

    We also checked the images using TrueMedia.org, another AI content detection tool, the result also shows that the images are digitally manipulated and showed 99% confidence of them being generated by AI.

    In addition, our fact-checker reviewed Adeboye’s social media accounts and media reports but couldn’t find the images or any report indicating that the pastor went to Saudi Arabia.

    THE VERDICT

    The claim that the images show Pastor Adeboye in front of Kaabah in Saudi Arabbia is MISLEADING; findings show that the images are very likely AI-generated.

    Republished from the Factcheckhub. 

    Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement