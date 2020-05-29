Defence Headquarters releases scorecard of operations, says 600 terrorists, bandits killed in May 2020

THE Nigerian Defence Headquarters says its operations across the North East, North Central and South South between May 6 and May 28 resulted into the deaths of 600 terrorists and bandits while a total of 236 civilians including women and children were rescued.

John Enenche, a Major General and Coordinator of Defence Media Operations who gave an update on the operations of the Nigerian troops explained that the joint operations by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies have considerably degraded the common enemies of Nigeria and reduced economic sabotage.

“In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 6 to 28 May 2020 neutralized 188 BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North East, killed 392 bandits in the North West and 20 bandits/armed militia in the North Central parts of the Country amongst other successes recorded. Suffice it to say that human and technical intelligence confirmed that between 6 to 28 May several Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP criminals as well as bandits/armed militia were killed due to our ground and air offensives,” Enenche said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He explained that while the Boko Haram fighters and those of ISWAP were killed, their logistics facilities, gun trucks and other structures were also destroyed as well as recovery of weapons.

This, Enenche was accomplished by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East which according to him led to the death of the 188 terrorists, rescue of abducted women and children.

He added that those rescued have undergone medical checkups and treatments at the military health facilities.

Similarly, he disclosed that troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in various clearance operations neutralized 392 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings and logistics warehouses at Dunya, Abu Radde’s Camp and Ibrahim Mai Bai’s Camp in Jibia and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as well as Maikomi and Kurmin Kurain Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

In Benue and Taraba states, he explained that under Operation WHIRL PUNCH 19 armed bandits were killed.

“The gallant troops also carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway where a notorious armed robber Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu was killed. Troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition within the period under review.”

The killing of Orjondu, according to him has brought a great relief to the people of Benue State and some parts of Taraba State.

Enenche said the late bandit leader was the mastermind of various civilian deaths including kidnapping and assassinations, adding however, that notorious militia leader Gana narrowly escaped with injuries when his hideout was raided.

Speaking on Maritime operations, he stated that the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER Patrol Team, on May 26 20, conducted Anti-Crude oil theft/anti-illegal bunkering operations around Briakiri off Onne and Abise community off Abonema Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers state.

During the operations,he said the team located two illegal refining sites with four storage tanks laden with estimated 400,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

“The products were impounded while two pumping machines were recovered to the base. No arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team,” he said.

In the same vein, he said the Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA, on May 25, intercepted a wooden boat and a speed boat around Ilaopashe, Bennett island and Lokpobri communities in Warri and Burutu South Local Government Areas of Delta State.

According to him, the team located four illegal refining sites with 14 dug-out pits, 32 surface metal storage tanks and 43 ovens laden with about 628.98 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil as well as 72,000.00 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

He added that the team also located a 3-inch pipe and associated fittings close to NPDC pipeline around Bennett Island, suspected to have been laid by crude oil thieves. Subsequently, the team disconnected the pipes and fittings.

“The storage facilities were dismantled while the speed boat was recovered to the base.”

Enenche also stated that the Forward Operating Base IBAKA while on routine patrol on May 26 around Ewang Creek intercepted and arrested a medium size wooden boat laden with drums of products suspected to be stolen PMS with two suspects.

“Suspects and items recovered from the arrest include 49,000.00 litres of products suspected to be stolen PMS.”

The suspects, he added are currently undergoing investigation and will soon be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.

This was as the Nigerian Navy in furtherance of its quest to secure our Exclusive Economic Zone, and the Gulf of Guinea rescued a Chinese fishing trawler HAILUFENG 11, rescued 18 crewed and arrested 10 sea pirates.