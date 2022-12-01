Despite long queues, NNPC says it has 2 billion of litres of PMS in stock

DESPITE long queues at filling stations in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in stock.

The company disclosed this on Thursday, December 1, in a statement issued by the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunji.

Adetunji said the two billion litres will be sufficient for more than 30 days.

He further disclosed that the NNPCL has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots, adding that the company is closely monitoring massive load-outs from depots to states.

The statement stressed that the queues has nothing to do with scarcity of PMS.

“The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in Lagos.

“The gridlock is easing out and NNPC Ltd has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load-outs from depots to states are closely monitored,” he said.

Adetunji added that NNPCL retail and key marketers will restore normalcy in Abuja by loading more fuel into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that fuel scarcity in the FCT and environs was impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that NNPCL has sufficient products and we significantly increased product loading in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure sufficiency nationwide.

“We are also working with industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned as soon as possible,” the statement added.