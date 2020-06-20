Despite non-payment of 3-month stipends, FG set to disengage 500,000 N-power beneficiaries

SADIYA Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said that the Batch A and B of the N-Power beneficiaries will be disengaged from the scheme by June 30 and July 31, respectively.

“We have commenced the transitioning of beneficiaries from Batches A & B into government entrepreneurship schemes and engaging private sector bodies to absorb some of the beneficiaries after the completion of psychometric assessment to determine competency and placement into various opportunities,” a statement by the Ministry said.

The statement explained that the Federal Government would begin the enrolment and oboarding of new Batch of beneficiaries.

Since its commencement in 2016, the N-Power scheme has enrolled a total of 500,000 Nigerians- 200, 000 in September as Batch A and 300, 000 in August 2018 as Batch B.

The minister added that the enrolment for a new batch of N-Power beneficiaries will be effective from July 26 while the online portal would be opened to receive applications from noon on June 26.

The ICIR had reported how some beneficiaries of the N-Power cried out to the government over non-payment of their three-month stipends since March till June.

On Wednesday, they also wrote to Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President over the failure of the Minister in charge of the scheme to pay their monthly stipends in the last three months.

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.