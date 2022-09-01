23.7 C
DFRLab offers Digital Sherlocks program

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) is accepting applications for the 360/Digital Sherlocks program. 

The 2022 program is slated for October to December. 

The program engages participants in practical training on open-source investigative methodologies, interactive conversations on digital governance and tech policy with DFRLab’s fellows, and informal networking events. 

Journalists can participate in a series of free online training and investigative workshops. 

All selected digital Sherlocks will be able to register for as many workshops as they wish, based on their interest and availability.  

The program is also open to students, members of civil society and academics. 

The organiser says, “Since its founding in 2016, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) operationalised the study of disinformation by exposing falsehoods and information manipulation, documenting human rights abuses using open-source information, and building digital resilience worldwide.”

The application deadline is September 6, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

