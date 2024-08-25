DG Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar resigns after meeting Tinubu

THE Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, is said to have submitted his resignation letter to President Tinubu.

The Nigerian Television Authority reported that Abubakar submitted his resignation letter to the President on Saturday, August 24.

At the time of reporting, the reason behind his resignation was unclear.

It was also stated that the Presidency had not released an official statement regarding the development.

After emerging from the meeting at Aso Presidential Villa where he tendered his resignation letter, Abubakar thanked President Bola Tinubu for allowing him to serve under two presidents.

‘It’s a routine thing from time to time to brief Mr President on situations and issues. Today is no exception.

“After the briefing, actually I tendered my resignation and graciously approved and accepted the resignation.

“I thanked him for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for an extended period of 15 months which is very rare. To have the opportunity to serve two presidents at a stretch,”he said.

Commenting on how the president reacted to his resignation, he remarked, “I think it’s not for me to say this, I will be breaking protocols. Maybe the NSA or Mr president himself will say it but what I can tell you is that I am very very grateful for the opportunity the president gave me to serve the country under his leadership.

“The encouragement I got, the confidence he had in me and my service. The opportunity to listen to me, to read briefing notes and advice and so on. I think this is for me is everything. I have had the opportunity to mentor officers and staff, “he added.

He thanked Tinubu and promised to remain professional, as they were both dedicated to the country and noble causes.

He said there are many young officers in the NIA he has mentored who can lead the agency very well.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Abubakar as the substantive Director General for the NIA in 2018.

Abubakar was reappointed by Buhari in December 2021.

Before his appointment by Buhari, Abubakar, a seasoned Foreign Service officer, had served in multiple capacities, including as Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, and had a brief stint as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force headquartered in Chad.

Abubakar’s resignation comes at a period when the security situation in the country is still at a dire stage with the kidnapping of innocent Nigerians for ransom still prevalent.