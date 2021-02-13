fbpx

Reactions trail arrest of Mr Macaroni, others at #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest

By Amos ABBA
Mr Macaroni during an #ENDSARS protest. Credit: livenews.ng
SOME #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters were arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, including  comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

The comedian had joined other protesters at the toll gate to express discontent with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

Adebayo streamed a live video of his arrest at the Lekki toll gate axis in Lagos, with  some people overheard in the video telling him, “we don’t want you here.”

“I’m being arrested. I’m being arrested o Nigerians you can see,” he said in one of the video clips.

Different reactions from Nigerians on Twitter have trailed the arrest of Adebayo alongside other protesters by the police at the tollgate.

The Doris Okwubi-led panel at its sitting last Saturday had ruled in favour of the LCC to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

Five members out of the nine-man panel affirmed the ruling while four others, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the youth representatives, opposing it.

Some activists have been calling for a protest against the Lagos judicial panel’s decision investigating police brutality to grant the LCC permission to resume business at the tollgate.

The toll gate was closed after soldiers allegedly shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.

Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos State commissioner of police, had warned against the protest, vowing to deal with anyone involved in such demonstration.

“The Lagos State, its people and the Nigerian nation at large are still groaning (in pains) for the aftermath of the last #EndSARS violence that left many lives and properties lost. Therefore, it is not reasonable to allow the same to repeat itself in the state,” he said.

Different online reactions on Twitter have trailed Mr Macaroni’s arrest, alongside other protesters by the police at the tollgate.

Amos ABBA

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

