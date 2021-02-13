Reactions trail arrest of Mr Macaroni, others at #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters were arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, including comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

The comedian had joined other protesters at the toll gate to express discontent with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

Adebayo streamed a live video of his arrest at the Lekki toll gate axis in Lagos, with some people overheard in the video telling him, “we don’t want you here.”

“I’m being arrested. I’m being arrested o Nigerians you can see,” he said in one of the video clips.

Different reactions from Nigerians on Twitter have trailed the arrest of Adebayo alongside other protesters by the police at the tollgate.

The Doris Okwubi-led panel at its sitting last Saturday had ruled in favour of the LCC to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

Five members out of the nine-man panel affirmed the ruling while four others, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the youth representatives, opposing it.

Some activists have been calling for a protest against the Lagos judicial panel’s decision investigating police brutality to grant the LCC permission to resume business at the tollgate.

The toll gate was closed after soldiers allegedly shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.

Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos State commissioner of police, had warned against the protest, vowing to deal with anyone involved in such demonstration.

“The Lagos State, its people and the Nigerian nation at large are still groaning (in pains) for the aftermath of the last #EndSARS violence that left many lives and properties lost. Therefore, it is not reasonable to allow the same to repeat itself in the state,” he said.

Different online reactions on Twitter have trailed Mr Macaroni’s arrest, alongside other protesters by the police at the tollgate.

Mr Macaroni arrogantly disobeyed Lagos state Police order not to protest. Man should be ready to suffer the consequences of his insubordination. — Micheal Akanji  (@mickiebrownkie) February 13, 2021

FACT! Mr Macaroni will surely get released sooner or later cos he’s a public figure, my concern is for an average Nigerian who is not famous. Those are the ones that will be charged for crimes they never committed. 💔💔 #EndSARS #Lekkitollgate — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 13, 2021

If anything happens to me, let it be known that all I did was leave my house to #Lekkitollgate to ensure the safety of my brother Mr macaroni who was put in a Black Maria for no crime 💔 — Director Bae_u (@isbae_u) February 13, 2021

Mr Macaroni is more valuable to Nigeria's democracy than the bandits in government. The Nigerian Police should immediately release all the arrested #Lekkitollgate protesters now. #EndSARS — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) February 13, 2021

Forces beyond control Don dey pack Mr Macaroni and "Sorosoke Generation" inside Black Maria By 12am, Sanwo Olu will write thread on how the forces were beyond his control. Osinbajo will send his heart out to victims. Buhari by 7pm on Sunday will be live on NTA to express shock — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@MalikGCFR) February 13, 2021

It’s like they’ve been wanting to arrest mr macaroni way before now. Because he was the first person they arrested before any other person at the toll gate — ßro olå🍁 (@bro_olla) February 13, 2021

