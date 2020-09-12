Disclose identities of criminals to help our work, Buratai urges Nigerians

TUKUR Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff has urged Nigerians to help the Army in fighting in insecurity by disclosing the identities of criminals in their communities, saying this would assist in ensuring security in the country.

Buratai, a Lieutenant General reiterated this when he visited the operational base of the Nigerian Army in the Northwest called the Army Super camp four in Faskari, Katsina State

He noted that the bandits were not spirit but humans, who dwell with community people, adding that dishing out information about them would help the army in apprehending them.

“The bandits and other criminals are not spirits. They live among people. Let me assure you, we shall continue to be ruthless with the criminals. We are determined to work harder along with the support of other sister agencies to achieve peace in Nigeria,” Buratai said.

“But, the earlier these criminals are not shielded, the sooner we will win the insecurity challenges. I will urge our people especially in the communities our men are in operation to always supply us with credible information on the criminals so that together we will win the battle against insecurity.”

He said the Army was ever determined to fish out and kill the bandits who have been terrorising the people until the country was completely rid of banditry.

According to him, from July 6 to September 12 this year, hundreds of bandits were neutralised, others arrested, while a large number of informants were also arrested from Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states under Operation Sahel Sanity.