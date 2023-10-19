DisCos recieved over 325,000 complaints in Q2, 2023, says NERC

THE second-quarter report released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC showed that the distribution companies (DisCos) cumulatively received 325,898 customer complaints in the 2023 second quarter.

The figure represents an increase of 76,215 (30.52 per cent) compared to the 249,683 complaints received in 2023 in the first quarter.

“In total, the DisCos resolved 313,442 complaints corresponding to a 96.18 per cent resolution rate (91.76 per cent recorded in 2023 second quarter).

“Metering, billing, and service interruption were the prevalent issues of customer complaints, accounting for more than 75 per cent of the total complaints during the quarter”, the report said.

The regulator also disclosed that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria collectively remitted a total sum of ₦185.36 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

NERC, in the report released on October 17, also disclosed that the cumulative upstream invoice payable by DisCos was ₦194.69 billion, consisting of ₦154.04 billion for generation costs from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and ₦40.65 billion for transmission and administrative services by the Market Operator (MO).

The Commission said, out of this amount, the DisCos collectively remitted a total sum of ₦185.36 billion (₦152.48 billion for NBET and ₦32.88 billion for MO) with an outstanding balance of ₦9.32 billion.

“This translates to a remittance performance of 95.21 per cent in 2023 second quarter compared to the 67.43 per cent recorded in 2023 first quarter”, it said.