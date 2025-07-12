Do these photos show hostels at universities in Ghana?

Since being posted on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the claim has gained significant traction—garnering over a million views, 4,700 likes, and 1,200 reposts.

CLAIM

Four images show hostels from universities in Ghana.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is HALF-TRUE!

A close inspection of the first image revealed it to be a screenshot from a TikTok video posted by user @__manasseh. The image appears four seconds into an 18-second clip that has attracted significant engagement on the app.

When the screenshot was analysed using Google Lens, multiple matches identified the location as The Gallery Apartments complex in Accra, Ghana, as featured on several hotel‑booking sites (examples here, here, and here).

Further investigation found another TikTok video of the same building, posted by a different user filmed from a different angle. The architectural features in the video matched those in the original image, confirming the location.

When the remaining frames were subjected to a Google Lens search, results indicated that they depicted various hostels at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana, specifically the MasterCard Foundation Hostel, Lienda Ville, and St. Theresa’s Hostel.

THE VERDICT

The claim that four images show hostels from universities in Ghana is half- true; while three of the images accurately depict student hostels, one of the images was misattributed, it shows Gallery Apartments, a luxury residential building in Accra, Ghana, and not a university hostel.

