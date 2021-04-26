Does drinking onion juice prevent, treat prostate diseases?

A MESSAGE shared with the FactCheckHub via WhatsApp on April 20, 2021, claimed that onion juice could prevent and treat prostate diseases.

The message which has a call to action “share it to our men,” is titled, ‘Onion remedy for prostate’.

It directed men of all ages to drink a 33cl – equivalent to a generic soda can – of onion juice three times in six weeks, and it should be repeated after 10 years.

The Claim

Drinking a glass of onion juice three times in six weeks prevents, treat prostate diseases.

The Findings

This claim is FALSE; there is no evidence that onion juice taken in such dosage is effective against the prevention and treatment of prostate-related ailments.

An online search gives a potpourri of different self-help remedy using onion. While it has some benefits to human health, according to a 2002 study published in Phytotherapy Research, there is still insufficient evidence on its effectiveness in preventing and treating prostate diseases.

Also, Martin Igbokwe, a Urologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, noted that onion being a natural vegetable has some health benefit, but he said he was unaware of such benefit concerning the prescription in the claim. “As doctors, we only do evidenced based medicine. Using onion juice [to prevent and treat prostate disease] is not scientifically proven. So, it is not true from the urological perspective”, Uyobong Brown, a Senior Registrar at the Division of Urology, National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) in Nigeria, told The FactCheckHub. Medical doctors working in the Urology field spoken to by The FactCheckHub concurred with Uyobong. Does prostate accumulate toxins due to urine and semen which passes through the urethra? Furthermore, the circulated post also claimed that “from 25 years, the prostate accumulate toxins due to urine and semen which passes through the urethra”. Medical experts dismissed this claim. “It is not true. The prostate does not do that. The prostate is an organ that helps in reproduction. It aids the reproductive process. It doesn’t accumulate toxins”, Orbih Osilama, a medical doctor with the Urology Division of the NHA, told The FactCheckhub. Osilama advised against consuming unregulated medication. It can lead to other ailments.

Prostate diseases A prostate is a gland in the male reproductive system which produces fluid that carries sperm. The diseases are in a spectrum, It can be benign or malignant, Uyobong Brown explained. Benign prostate diseases range from normal infections to prostate enlargement (Benign prostatic hyperplasia, BPH), while malignant is prostate cancer, he noted.