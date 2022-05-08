31.6 C
Abuja
- Advertisement -
31.6 C
Abuja

Domestic airlines call off May 9 strike

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), which is the umbrella body for domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, has withdrawn its threat to suspend flight operations from tomorrow, May 9, 2022.

In a statement, the AON said it was withdrawing the threat to allow for a fresh round of dialogue with the federal government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.

“We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days, and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with the relevant authorities,” part of the statement read.

Ibom, Arik, Overland and Dana Air had already pulled out of the move to suspend flights, saying the high cost of aviation fuel was not enough reason to ground flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had early today appealed to domestic carriers to shelve their strike threat, while expressing his undersanding that the AON was purely a private sector business reacting to market forces as a result of the rising cost of Jet A1 (aviation fuel).

In a statement by his spokesman, James Odaudu, the minister said some people were of the “erroneous impression” that the withdrawal was a kind of strike against the government and appealed for understanding to resolve the problem.

Sirika disclosed that the Ministry had always made conscious efforts to assist members of the AON.

The efforts, he mentioned, included facilitating a meeting between the association and President Muhammadu Buhari during which the association got several concessions, including duty-free importation of aircraft, engines, spare parts and components.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Ibom, Dana Air, Overland refuse to suspend flights tomorrow

DANA Air and Overland Airways have joined Ibom Air to oppose the decision of...
News

ASUU threatens indefinite strike action

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to go on an indefinite...
News

2023: TMG warns against deploying state resources for political campaigns

THE Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has warned against the deployment of state resources for...
Crime

Two pregnant women arrested for drug trafficking at Lagos airport

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two pregnant women at the...
Elections

2023: INEC chairman will not join presidential race – Spokesman

CHAIRMAN of the Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu will not join the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIbom, Dana Air, Overland refuse to suspend flights tomorrow

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.