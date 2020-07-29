Don’t pay me Sallah homage Buhari, tells ministers, religious leaders, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not be receiving sallah homages as he would observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago.

This, the president said is in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force, PTF on COVID-19, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shehu explained that in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19, the president will not be receiving Sallah homages by religious, community, party and government leaders and urges all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities.

He reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF on COVID-19 that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged.

“Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshipers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats,” Shehu said.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday declared Thursday and Friday a public holiday to enable Muslim faithful take part in the celebration.