Dowen College: Five students involved in alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni granted N1m bail each

Amos ABBA
Sylvester Oromoni
Sylvester Oromoni

AT Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday, five Dowen College students charged with the alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni were granted bail in the sum of N1 million each.

The Police charged the boys who are minors with conspiracy and homicide, and they have been remanded in a juvenile home.

The ICIR contacted the Spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command  Adekunle Ajisebutu to verify the next scheduled court date and to confirm if the Police investigations on the case had been concluded.

However, phone calls to his lines were unanswered. Text and WhatsApp messages to him were also not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.  had died of complications in November as a result of injuries sustained from an attack by a group of five senior students for allegedly refusing to join a cult group in the school.

Chief Magistrate of the court Olatunbosun Adeola, at the hearing for bail application, ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Adeola said that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2 km of their residence at all times.

Defence counsel Ifeoma Eson, A.E. Amah, Godwin Omoaka (SAN),  Eze Ajibo represented Begue and Micheal Ayinla, two accused minors.

The death of Oromoni Jnr. has sparked various reactions from celebrities and Nigerians alike.

Oromoni’s family alleged he was bullied and beaten by fellow students and the injuries sustained from the beating led to his death.

The Lagos State Government had ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, pending the outcome of an investigation into the case earlier this month.

However, the school has denied all allegations, stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

