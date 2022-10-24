DSS calls for calm amidst US security alert

THE Department of State Service (DSS) has urged Abuja residents to remain calm in the face of a security alert issued by the United States (US) Embassy on Sunday.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DSS urged residents to take security precautions and provide relevant information regarding suspicious activities.

However, the agency also noted that it had released similar warning in the past.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the US Embassy issued a warning over likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Residents were urged to be more alert and avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings and unnecessary movement.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the security alert read.

The British High Commission also issued a similar warning, advising parents not to send children to schools.