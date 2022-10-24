31.1 C
Abuja

DSS calls for calm amidst US security alert

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ijeoma OPARA
SSS
File Photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Department of State Service (DSS) has urged Abuja residents to remain calm in the face of a security alert issued by the United States (US) Embassy on Sunday.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DSS urged residents to take security precautions and provide relevant information regarding suspicious activities.

However, the agency also noted that it had released similar warning in the past.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the US Embassy issued a warning over likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Residents were urged to be more alert and avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings and unnecessary movement.

- Advertisement -

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.  The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the security alert read.

The British High Commission also issued a similar warning, advising parents not to send children to schools.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

[SPECIAL REPORT] How Nigerian govt’s intervention improves healthcare delivery in Nasarawa

By Lois Ugbede Ibrahim Ibrahim, 40, was bleeding profusely from deep cuts on his head,...
Big Investigation

Abuja: Giri town road in deplorable state seven years after contract award

LOCATED along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway, Giri, an agrarian community about eight kilometres from Gwagwalada,...
Media Opportunities

 Earth Journalism Network offers media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting 2023

Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications to its media workshop on indigenous environmental reporting.  ...
News

Three dead, two injured in Lagos-Abeokuta auto crash

THREE persons have died and two others injured in an auto crash along the...
Elections

Tinubu to Nigerians: ‘Do I look like a sick man?’

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[SPECIAL REPORT] How Nigerian govt’s intervention improves healthcare delivery in Nasarawa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.