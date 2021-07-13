We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigeria men’s national basketball team, D’tigers, are on a win streak as they beat Argentina 94-71 at the end of Monday’s exhibition match held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Argentina is world’s number four best team in the world.

This victory comes barely one day after the D’tigers led by Coach Mike Brown beat the U.S. team in a landmark victory and 13 days before their Olympic Games opener at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on July 25.

The U.S., Argentina and Nigeria teams are ranked number one, four and 22 best in the world respectively by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), an association of national organisations which govern international competition in basketball.

Argentina led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, but the D’Tigers returned to the second quarter with more zeal to secure a 10-point lead, ending the halftime 43-33.

In the third quarter, the D’Tigers kept their momentum and outscored the Argentines 74-55, with a 19-point lead into the final quarter, which ended 94-71.

Nigeria is in Group Phase B and will play against Australia on Sunday, July 25.