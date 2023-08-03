D’Tigress defeats Rwanda, 78-48, qualify for Afrobasketball final for 4th time consecutively

NIGERIA Senior Women’s Basketball team D’Tigress have secured a spot in the final of the ongoing FIBA Afrobasketball Championship after they defeated host country, Rwanda 78-48 in Kigali.

The D’Tigres’s victory against Rwanda in the Semi-final propelled their hope to remain on course to achieve the 4th title in a row and extend their unbeaten run to 23 matches at the tournament.

The first-quarter encounter between the duo was a stroll in the pack for the D’Tigress as they won with a 16-point difference, finishing 22-6 points.

Rwanda came alive during the second quarter as they to closed the gap with 10 differences, but they were not able to keep D’ Tigress at bay from scoring. It ended 22-12 in favour of Nigeria.

The third quarter saw Rwanda take the lead as they pulled the trigger to finish 17 – 14, but despite the third-quarter victory for Rwanda, D’ Tigress overpowered in the fourth quarter to end 21-13.

Nigeria’s Amy Okonkwo netted 23 points and had 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

The last time Nigeria lost a game in the Women’s Afrobasket was in 2015 against Cameroon in the semifinals. Since then, they won the title in 2019 and 2021.

Nigeria will either face Mali or Senegal in the final on Sunday.