27.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Dubawa wins at Global Fact 10

Faith ABEKA
Faith ABEKA
Global Fact logo

Related

DUBAWA has emerged winner of the highest impact fact check at the Global Fact 10 awards.

A fact check and investigation done by the Nigeria editor of Dubawa, Kemi Busari, won the highest impact category.

The published fact check/investigation focused on a Nigerian fake ‘doctor’ cashing out on a deadly concoction that cures nothing.

Shortlisted in the highest impact fact check in the second category alongside Dubawa (Nigeria), include AFP Fact-Checking (France/USA), Myth Detector (Georgia), and Taiwan Factcheck Center (Taiwan).

At the 10th Global Fact-checking ceremony which was held in Seoul, South Korea from June 26th to 30th, Dubawa was announced the winner of the highest impact fact-check.

Speaking during the ceremony, FactCheckHub editor, Opeyemi Kehinde, discussed overcoming hurdles and how digital media literacy innovation coupled with repurposed fact-checking content generated trivia game content.

FactCheckHub and Dubawa who are part of the Nigerian Fact-checkers Coalition (NFC) were also among the organisations that received grants from the International Fact Check Network (IFCN).

Speaking with The ICIR, Kemi Busari, talked about the challenges encountered during the course of the investigative fact check.

“The investigation itself took about five months, if I even want to add the research part, is far more than that. There were a lot of challenges, we needed to source funds to do the investigation, and secondly, it was hard to get respondents who will be willing to talk about the effect of taking the herbal product.

“Apart from that, it is really a very wide field. I had to read up a lot of scientific articles, terms, and documents so I could understand and clearly interpret the outcome from the laboratory to the public,” he stated.

Reacting to the award won in the category of the highest impact fact check, Busari expressed joy at the global recognition.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “We received the best award a few weeks ago when we saw that NAFDAC immediately swung to action to ensure this product is off the market and we also see their continued effort to make sure that they sanitize the space.

    “When some of these little things we do in our small closet get international recognition, it brings a lot of joy and happiness to someone like me and the entire team who worked on the story.”

    He went further to advise budding fact-checkers to go beyond the basics in their reports as fact-checkers can hold the government accountable anywhere in the world.

    Winners also emerged in other categories of the awards. Cek Fakta-Liputan 6 (Indonesia) won the most creative format while the most innovative collaboration was won by Esatdao Verifica, Agencia lupa, aos fatos projeto Comprova, universo online and meedan.

    Faith ABEKA

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

    DOCUMENTARY filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000. The Catapult film...
    Crime

    Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive

    OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command are on the trail of...
    Oil and Gas

    Why cooking gas price fell in May despite year-on-year rise – experts

    THE price of cooking gas fell in May for the first time this year,...
    Entertainment

    My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

    NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed...
    News

    Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

    THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered military officers who are superior in rank to...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Female police officer detained for attempting to resign

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EFCC arrests Buhari’s former power minister over alleged N22bn fraud

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive
    Next article
    Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.