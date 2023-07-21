DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

THE Deutsche Welle (DW) Akademie is seeking podcasting coaches and trainers for West Africa and Namibia, with the focus on climate change.

Planning, arranging, and delivering podcast training (online) with media organisations and media makers from West Africa are among the responsibilities of the trainers.

The Initiative intends to assist media organisations and media producers in developing, producing, and disseminating crisis podcasts by assisting them in doing so.

August 4, 2023, is the application deadline. Interested applicants can apply here