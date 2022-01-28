DW Akademie offers master’s degree scholarships for International Media Studies

— 1 min read

THE DW Akademie is accepting applications for its International Media Studies (IMS) programme in Bonn, Germany.

The programme offers a mix of research, lectures, and practical experience that prepare students for careers in the communications and media industries.

Students who successfully complete the four-semester programme will be awarded master of arts degree. This will start in September 2022.

The institute says the study will be conducted in English, combining topics such as media and development, journalism, communication science, and media management.

Young journalists, media managers, and other communications professionals can apply.

Up to 10 full scholarships will be offered to applicants from Africa, Asia, Latin America, or Eastern Europe.

Applicants must have bachelor’s degree and at least a year of professional experience in a media-related field.

Applicants must also have good command of German and English.

The submission of the application deadline is March 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.