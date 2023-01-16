DW Akademie offers up to 10 full scholarships for journalists

DW Akademie is accepting applications for its International Media Studies program (IMS) in Bonn, Germany, which will start in September.

Students who successfully complete the four-semester program will be awarded a master of arts degree.

The program offers a mix of research, lectures and practical experience in disciplines such as media and development, journalism, communications, and media management.

The organiser says up to 10 full scholarships will be offered to applicants from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Young journalists, media managers and other communication professionals can apply.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and at least a year of professional experience in a media-related field. Applicants must also have a good command of English language skills.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.