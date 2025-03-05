back to top

Earth Journalism Network launches 2025 biodiversity media grants

Media Opportunities
Earth Journalism Network
The Earth Journalism Network (EJN) has announced the launch of its 2025 Biodiversity Media Grants, aimed at supporting media organisations to enhance coverage of biodiversity issues worldwide.

EJN will award grants ranging from €10,000 to €12,000 to three or four media organisations. The initiative seeks to increase public awareness of biodiversity threats and highlight conservation solutions through quality journalism.


     

     

    The grants are open to media organisations, journalist networks, civil society groups, and academic institutions based in low- and middle-income countries. Special consideration will be given to projects focusing on regions with high biodiversity or areas facing significant biodiversity loss.

    Applicant projects should focus on themes such as exploring Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs), nature-based solutions supporting biodiversity, Digital Sequence Information (DSI) and genetic resource sharing, and the potential negative impacts of conservation measures.

    Applications for the 2025 Biodiversity Media Grants are due by March 30, 2025.

    Interested applicants can apply using this link

