Earth Journalism Network offers 2023 coastal resilience story grants

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is accepting applications for the Coastal Resilience Story Grants 2023.

With support from the Kingfisher Foundation, EJN is offering story grants to journalists to cover stories that will also call attention to solutions for coastal issues in their communities.

These journalists will receive support from journalist mentors and a coastal resilience expert to increase media coverage of this critical issue in their region.

Journalists residing in coastal countries can apply for grants of up to US$1,200 to produce in-depth stories on coastal resilience.

To apply, applicants must submit a story proposal. Stories can be produced in any language. However, applicants who intend to write or produce stories in their local language need to also include an English translation.

The deadline for submission of applications is February 6, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.