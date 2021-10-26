29.5 C
Earth Journalism Network offers biodiversity story grants

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Earth Journalism Network (EJN), with support from Arcadia,  invites journalists to apply for the  Biodiversity Story Grants 2021.

The program aims to support reporting that highlights untold threats to global biodiversity and explore new conservation-based solutions.

According to the organiser, they will be offering 10 to 14 grants, ranging from US$1,000 to US$2,000.

EJN says that stories can be produced in any language. However, applicants who intend to write or produce stories in their local language need to also include an English translation.

The network’s goal for the story grant is to highlight the gravity of the biodiversity crisis by commissioning a series of stories that investigate new threats to species diversity around the world, as well as explore innovative, potentially scalable conservation solutions.

The solutions are to be led by governments, corporations, or communities to protect the Earth’s remaining biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of what has already been lost.

Applications are open to journalists (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with experience in investigative reporting and covering environmental issues.

The Network encourages applications from freelancers and staff from all types of media organisations, including international, national, local, and community-based.

EJN said it is seeking to support both early-career and senior journalists with many years of reporting experience and will accept both individual and group applications.

Journalists interested in investigative or enterprise reporting on biodiversity or conservation topics can apply for this reporting grant.

Applications for stories focused on least developed countries or stories on Russia will be considered.

Interested applicants can fill the form here, the deadline for the submission of the story  is November 15, 2021, 11:59 pm

 

