Earth Journalism Network offers virtual course on green recovery

INTERNEWS’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its online course “Newly Green” to help journalists better report on green recovery and just transition, the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on the global economy and how to scrutinize their government’s recovery spending.

Journalists around the world can participate in this free and self-paced course on green recovery and just transition.

The course has three modules and features dynamic exercises, engaging content and examples to ensure that learners hone their skills in pursuit of their own stories.

Learners will need to pass a quiz at the end of each module and undergo a final assessment at the end of the course to receive a certificate of completion.

The organiser says: ”Amidst a looming economic recession, war in Ukraine and a COVID-19 pandemic that hasn’t actually ended, it may be difficult for the public to imagine a global, environmentally focused economic recovery.”

Application is rolling and interested applicants can apply here.