Ebonyi attack: Only one person was killed, not 35 – LG chairman

— 1 min read

CHAIRMAN of Ohaukwu Local Government Area Clement Oda has denied the rumour that 35 people were killed in an attack in Ebonyi State on Sunday night, saying that only one death was recorded.

The incident took place at Ohaukwu Divisional Police Headquarters in Ebonyi State and has been widely condemned.

Speaking on the incident, Oda said gunmen came into Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the facility and the men on duty, but they were quickly repelled.

According to him, only one person died in the ugly incident, noting that rumour making the rounds that about 35 people were killed in the incident should be disregarded.

According to him, “I got news of the attack last night and I called the DPO, who confirmed the incident. I was told the hoodlums used locally-made dynamites to attack the place and from the report of the Police, a Police officer died during the attack.

“But they were repelled. The policemen there, the MOPOL attached to my local government, the area command and the Ebube Agu jointly combined efforts and repelled the attackers. But unfortunately, one policeman lost his life.”

The report showed that unknown gunmen arrived at the Police station around 11 pm on Sunday, and attacked the station.

- Advertisement -

Repeated calls to the mobile phone number of Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer Loveth Odah were not answered and the SMS sent to her was not responded to, although she had earlier reached out to some media houses to confirm the incident and the number of death as one.