Ebonyi bans illegal gas stations to prevent fire outbreak

ON Wednesday the Ebonyi State government has called for the immediate closure of all illegal gas stations and retail outlets in the state.

Francis Nwaze, the special assistant on media to Governor David Umahi, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“All gas stations must co-operate with the approval of the Abakaliki Capital Territory and Development Board and Department of Petroleum Resources on the issue.

“Defaulters of this directive will be penalised in accordance with the laws of the state and shall pay approved penalties,” the statement read.

According to him, the move was to prevent cases of fire outbreaks in the state, especially during the dry season, while ensuring that the state’s health safety and environmental regulations conformed to national and international best oil and gas field practices.

Similarly, Kaduna State Government on Monday banned gas retail shops from operating in residential areas across its metropolis with immediate effect in response to Saturday’s gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

In response to the incident, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) threatened to sanction importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard unlicensed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, including retail outlet.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the DPR North West Zonal Operations Controller, Isa Tafida in Kaduna, enjoined illegal operators to observe the due process by obtaining a license to ensure safe handling of gas, considering its volatility.