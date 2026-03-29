Economic challenges, reforms reasons for my low key birthdy, says Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Sunday said he deliberately chose to mark his 74th birthday quietly in line with the current mood of the nation, acknowledging ongoing economic challenges linked to his administration’s reforms.

In a personally signed message to Nigerians, Tinubu said, “Consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday low-key.”

The President noted that the country had faced significant difficulties since the commencement of key reforms but expressed optimism about gradual improvements.

“As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain, as we can see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis,” he said.

Tinubu also used the occasion to thank Nigerians for their support and solidarity, stating that recent gains recorded by his administration were a collective effort.

“The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team, or our government. We achieved the gains together.”

He added that the country would overcome its challenges with continued public support.

President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023 and has since implemented a series of economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange policy adjustments, which his administration says are necessary to stabilise the economy.

The policies, however, have triggered rising living costs, sparking public concern and debate over their short-term impact.

In recent months, the government has maintained that key economic indicators are improving, citing declining inflation figures, increased investor confidence, and trade surpluses.

The administration argued that these developments signal early gains from the reforms, even as many Nigerians continue to grapple with high food prices and cost-of-living pressures.