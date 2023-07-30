ECOWAS imposes no flight zone on Niger Republic

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed a no flight zone on Niger Republic, following a coup that toppled the democratically elected government in the country.

This decision was reached on Sunday, July 30, during a meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The no flight zone translates to an air and land border closure, to limit the influence of the coup plotters and support of their allies.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting on Sunday, Tinubu condemned the coup, saying the new leadership has been rejected by Africa.

“As African leaders, it is our sheer responsibility to foster stability and progress, placing the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our endeavours.

“Working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always constantly be our goal and consistently, we will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun,” Tinubu said.

Coup plotters in Niger Republic had ousted the administration of President Muhammed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26.

Two days after the coup, Head of Bazoum’s Presidential Guards Abdourahamane Tchiani, who had held the position for about 12 years, was declared as the country’s new ruler.

Tchiani described himself as the President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

The Nigerien military also warned against external military confrontation, stating that it would result in a massacre of the masses.

Following the coup, Tinubu vowed that the ECOWAS community would defend democracy and ensure its firm establishment among member states.

There have been rising concerns over the frequency of coups in African countries recently.

In May, military officials successfully overthrew the sitting government in Mali, citing a relaxed attitude towards the Touareg tribes as reason.

Burkina Faso also recorded two successful coups in 2022, and there were other cases of failed attempts in Gineau Bissau, The Gambia among others.