29.6 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

ECOWAS imposes no flight zone on Niger Republic

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed a no flight zone on Niger Republic, following a coup that toppled the democratically elected government in the country.

This decision was reached on Sunday, July 30, during a meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The no flight zone translates to an air and land border closure, to limit the influence of the coup plotters and support of their allies.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting on Sunday, Tinubu condemned the coup, saying the new leadership has been rejected by Africa.

“As African leaders, it is our sheer responsibility to foster stability and progress, placing the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our endeavours.

“Working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always constantly be our goal and consistently, we will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun,” Tinubu said.

Coup plotters in Niger Republic had ousted the administration of President Muhammed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26.

Two days after the coup, Head of Bazoum’s Presidential Guards Abdourahamane Tchiani, who had held the position for about 12 years, was declared as the country’s new ruler.

Tchiani described himself as the President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

The Nigerien military also warned against external military confrontation, stating that it would result in a massacre of the masses.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Following the coup, Tinubu vowed that the ECOWAS community would defend democracy and ensure its firm establishment among member states.

    There have been rising concerns over the frequency of coups in African countries recently.

    In May, military officials successfully overthrew the sitting government in Mali, citing a relaxed attitude towards the Touareg tribes as reason.

    Burkina Faso also recorded two successful coups in 2022, and there were other cases of failed attempts in Gineau Bissau, The Gambia among others.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    World News

    Coup: EU refuses to recognise Niger military authorities

    THE European Union (EU) has refused to recognise the military authorities that took power...
    News

    Fintiri imposes curfew in Adamawa as residents loot warehouses

    THE Governor of Adamawa State,  Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the...
    News

    FG should tell Nigerians how petrol subsidy removal gains are being spent — Obi

    THE candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election,...
    Politics and Governance

    Court orders Delta govt to account for N200bn education allocations collected by Okowa

    THE Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Delta State Government to account...
    Entertainment

    Fans hail Wizkid’s performance at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

    FANS and followers of afrobeats star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun widely known as Wizkid have...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Coup: EU refuses to recognise Niger military authorities

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.